Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $35.30 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,910 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $35,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

