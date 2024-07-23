Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $35.53 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $35,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock worth $34,342,615. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $487.10 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $509.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.