Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $35.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $35,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $337.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.12. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

