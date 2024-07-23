Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,556 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.2 %

BTI opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.15.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

