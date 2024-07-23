Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,517 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

