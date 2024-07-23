Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,285,000 after buying an additional 77,514 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $116.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.