Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2024

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUGFree Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,979 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $24,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (BATS:FAUG)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.