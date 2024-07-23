Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,979 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $24,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.