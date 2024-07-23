Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,201 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $33,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

