Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 11,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

