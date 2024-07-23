Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,233 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sempra by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sempra by 5,279.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,374 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $64,994,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,455,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,495,000 after acquiring an additional 658,477 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

