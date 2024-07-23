Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,721 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.69.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $175.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

