Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,139 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $25,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after buying an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,993,000 after buying an additional 1,997,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,827,000 after buying an additional 1,595,780 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,728,000 after buying an additional 1,066,566 shares during the period. Finally, Emory University purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,120,000.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SRLN opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
