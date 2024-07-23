Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 155,969 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,969 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.40% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $33,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

