Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,308 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $27,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $738.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $660.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $759.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

