Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,636 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

