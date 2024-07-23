Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 180.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,279 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.88% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 279,111 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 64,852 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 221,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64,140 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,935,000.

NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,116. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $642.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $33.20.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

