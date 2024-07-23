Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 174.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 3.82% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGBL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

