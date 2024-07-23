Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,725 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.