Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,943 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.15.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

