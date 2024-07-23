Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,269 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.98% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPG. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 43,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RSPG traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.56. 44,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $601.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $86.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

