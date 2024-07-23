Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,132 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $14,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 126,555 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 352,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 245,733 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.