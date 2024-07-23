Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,113 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.