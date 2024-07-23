Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,258 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $35,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $320.47 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.32.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

