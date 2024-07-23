Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,778 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $24,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

