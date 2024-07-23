Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 101,094 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,094 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $12,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,227,000 after acquiring an additional 408,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VGIT stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1774 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

