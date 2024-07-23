Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 116,864 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,864 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

