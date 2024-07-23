Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 1,228,185 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228,185 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $36,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

