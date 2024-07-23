Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 1,253,494 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 664,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,253,494 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $30,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,816 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,525,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.151 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

