Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 141,393 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 141,393 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in General Motors by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,446,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,965,000 after purchasing an additional 197,099 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

