Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 153,991 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 153,991 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

