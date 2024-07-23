Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 17,720 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,720 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.36 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.06.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

