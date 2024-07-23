Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 18,082 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.54% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $26,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

