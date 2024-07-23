Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 183,368 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,368 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

