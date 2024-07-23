Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 188,520 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,520 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $33,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VRIG opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
