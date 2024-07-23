Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 188,520 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,520 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $33,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.