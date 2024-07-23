Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 26,030 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,030 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $115.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.99. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $117.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

