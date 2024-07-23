Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 3,234 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $117.27.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.