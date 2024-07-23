Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 337,344 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,344 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $29,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 172,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,416,000 after purchasing an additional 196,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,559,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,522,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.