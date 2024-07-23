Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 3,438 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,931.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,870.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,898.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.