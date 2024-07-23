Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 37,018 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,018 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $843.24 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $851.88. The company has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $793.34 and a 200 day moving average of $794.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

