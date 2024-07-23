Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 37,747 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,747 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 9.15% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $29,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSFF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 595,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 273,061 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSFF stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

