Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 42,551 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,551 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 405.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $291.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

