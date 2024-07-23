Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 45,905 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,905 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 2.48% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $29,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $74.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

