Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 468,325 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468,325 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Silver Trust worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.