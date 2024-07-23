Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 67,647 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,647 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

BATS:PSEP opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $723.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

