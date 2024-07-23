Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 82,325 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,325 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.3 %

PHM opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $129.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

