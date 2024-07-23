Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 8,289 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.02% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $14,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $34,522,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,597,000 after buying an additional 395,070 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,070,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,350,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 974.8% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.66. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.