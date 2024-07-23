Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 92,327 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,327 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $900,674,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.37.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

