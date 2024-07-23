Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,611 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $23,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 929,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 544,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

