Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39,110 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CI opened at $335.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

