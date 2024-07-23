Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,813 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,459,000 after purchasing an additional 329,705 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,263,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

